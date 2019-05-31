Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Head-on crash in Kent Co. sends 5 to hospital

Posted 5:14 PM, May 31, 2019, by

The scene of a crash on May 31, 2019 in Vergennes Township, Mich.

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were hospitalized Friday afternoon after a head-on crash in Kent County.

It happened around 3:04 p.m. on Lincoln Lake Avenue near Bailey Drive in Vergennes Township, near Lowell.

Authorities said an SUV crossed the centerline and caused a head-on crash with a southbound vehicle. The driver of the SUV, and two adults and two children in the other vehicle were all taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the SUV to cross into oncoming traffic.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.