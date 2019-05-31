× Head-on crash in Kent Co. sends 5 to hospital

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were hospitalized Friday afternoon after a head-on crash in Kent County.

It happened around 3:04 p.m. on Lincoln Lake Avenue near Bailey Drive in Vergennes Township, near Lowell.

Authorities said an SUV crossed the centerline and caused a head-on crash with a southbound vehicle. The driver of the SUV, and two adults and two children in the other vehicle were all taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the SUV to cross into oncoming traffic.