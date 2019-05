Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich -- Grand Haven senior Ali Keyser scored with just over three minutes to play in regulation to tie the game and then again late in the second overtime to lead the Buccaneers to a 3-2 district final win over Mona Shores Friday at Grandville.

Grand Haven (12-2-6) will play Forest Hills Central (19-2) in the regional next Tuesday at East Kentwood.