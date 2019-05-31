Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kids can see free movies at Celebration Cinema Woodland this summer

Posted 5:50 AM, May 31, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A heads up for families about a special deal for kids this summer.

Kids can enjoy free flicks this summer at Celebration Cinema at Woodland Mall, 3195 28th Street SE.

The deal is good for kids 12 and under and runs every Friday from June 7 to August 23, 2019. Admission for kids 12 and under is free and tickets cost just $5 for everyone else.

Lineup:

June 7-13 - Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)
June 14-20 - E.T.
June 21-27 - Hook
June 28-July 4 - Shrek

Christmas in July:
July 5-11 - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
July 12-18 - Christmas with the Kranks
July 19-25 - Elf
July 26-August 1 - The Polar Express

Back to School:
August 2-8 - Matilda
August 9-15 - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
August 16-22 - School of Rock
August 23-29 - Wonder

