AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 9-year-old boy was seriously injured in a buggy crash in Mecosta County Friday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Pierce Road near 140th Avenue in Austin Township.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old woman rear ended the buggy with a 17-year-old girl and the little boy.

The boy was flown from the scene to a West Michigan hospital for treatment.