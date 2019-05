× Man electrocuted while working on power lines in Cass Co.

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Indiana man died Friday after he was accidentally electrocuted at a construction site in Cass County.

It happened around 11:35 a.m. near the intersection of Barron Lake Road and White Street in Howard Township, northeast of Niles.

Authorities say 53-year-old Steven Smith of Michigan City, Indiana, was working on overhead power lines when he was electrocuted.