Man hospitalized after head-on collision while mowing lawn

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital Friday after getting into a head-on crash while he was cutting his lawn.

It happened at 2:16 p.m. at the intersection of Greenly Street and Snip Drive in Holland Township.

Authorities said a pickup truck didn’t yield at an intersection when trying to turn onto Snip Drive Street, causing a crash with a northbound vehicle.

The collision sent one of the vehicles into a man’s front yard and into the front of the lawn mower he was driving. He was thrown onto the car’s hood from the impact of the crash.

All of the people involved were taken to area hospitals where they are listed in stable condition.