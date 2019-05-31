Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man hospitalized after head-on collision while mowing lawn

Posted 9:08 PM, May 31, 2019, by

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital Friday after getting into a head-on crash while he was cutting his lawn.

It happened at 2:16 p.m. at the intersection of Greenly Street and Snip Drive in Holland Township.

Authorities said a pickup truck didn’t yield at an intersection when trying to turn onto Snip Drive Street, causing a crash with a northbound vehicle.

The collision sent one of the vehicles into a man’s front yard and into the front of the lawn mower he was driving. He was thrown onto the car’s hood from the impact of the crash.

All of the people involved were taken to area hospitals where they are listed in stable condition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.