Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 31

1. Temperatures haven't hit 80 degrees yet, but one city is preparing to open up its community pools anyway!

The City of Grand Rapids will be hosting parties next Monday to celebrate.

Three pools will be participating: Martin Luther King Park, Briggs Park, and Richmond Park. The festivities kick off at 1 p.m. and the first 100 swimmers will get free prizes.

Admission costs $1 for kids, $2 for adults, and $4 for those who don't live in city limits. The city's 13 splash pads will also open Monday.

2. A new program has launched in honor of an MSU football player who passed away, who was a leader on and off the field.

The Gamechangers Program, named after former punter Michael Sadler, is giving students tools to develop strong character, make good choices, and become socially and emotionally engaged.

It's meant to prepare high school juniors with problem solving and communication skills ahead of going off to college and the workforce.

Right now the program is being run at Forest Hills Public Schools but the hope is to take Gamechangers to other districts in the future.

3. There's a new trail to explore at the Blandford Nature Center, and it really appeals to those who love Pokemon.

the trail opened Thursday at the Grand Rapids facility. Students from WMCAT and The Cook Arts Center are coming together to create a unique interactive exhibit.

The teen artists went to the nature center to base their characters off the environment, and the game design students then brought them to life digitally.

Now Pokemon Go fans will have some new and seasoned characters they can catch along the trail. Guests will also see actual Pokemon sculpture created by the Cook Arts Center Ceramics and Sculpture Class.

The highly interactive exhibit runs from now until June 7.

4. A head up for families about a special deal for kids this summer. Kids can enjoy free flicks this summer at Celebration Cinema at Woodland Mall.

The deal is good for kids 12 and under. Movies include "Willie Wonka", "ET", "Shrek", "Harry Potter", "Matilda", among others.

Tickets cost just $5 for everyone else. The deal runs every Friday from June 7 to August 23.

5. Coca-Cola is getting ready to spice up the mornings once again because the company is thinking about bringing back "Coca-Cola Blak". That's Coke mixed with coffee.

The drink flopped the first time when it launched in 2006 so the company stopped selling it in 2008, but this time around they think it's going to be huge.

The drink is available in Australia, Spain, and Thailand right now, but the company hasn't committed bringing the product to the U.S. yet, but they're "optimistic."