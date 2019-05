Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- People who are searching for CBD or hemp products will soon have a new place to shop at in West Michigan.

Rockford Hemp Company, 43 E Bridge St NE in Rockford, is celebrating its grand opening Saturday, June 1.

The opening celebration runs from 12-6 p.m. and will include raffles, samples and deals of the day.

The store sells various items made with hemp and CBD. You can also find more about them on their website.