Ottawa County crash sends motorcyclist to hospital

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. —A motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday morning after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection.

The crash happened at 9: 14 a.m. at the intersection of Baldwin street and 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

Authorities said a motorcyclist was going through the intersection when a woman driving a pickup truck tried to turn left onto 28th Avenue. The motorcyclist couldn’t avoid the collision and ran into passenger side of the truck.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.