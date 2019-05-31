Own some LaughFest memorabilia at Gilda’s Club’s Summer Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gilda's LaughFest is getting seriously funny about getting rid of some treasures that have accumulated over the past nine years, and everyone's invited to snag up these goodies on Saturday.

Items signed by Brian Regan, Maria Bamford, Mike Birbiglia, Bo Burnham, and nearly 30 other artists are available for purchase.

LaughFest branded and non-branded memorabilia will also be sold during the one-day sale include special finds like chairs, vases, signs, event props, crafting supplies, cups, stained glass, and more.

The sale will also feature LaughFest branded clothing, both vintage, and current styles. Other items include signage from past festivals and various souvenirs.

Items will be up for grabs at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get a sneak peek of items on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.