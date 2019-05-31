Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Own some LaughFest memorabilia at Gilda’s Club’s Summer Sale

Posted 11:45 AM, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44AM, May 31, 2019

Gilda's LaughFest is getting seriously funny about getting rid of some treasures that have accumulated over the past nine years, and everyone's invited to snag up these goodies on Saturday.

Items signed by  Brian Regan, Maria Bamford, Mike Birbiglia, Bo Burnham, and nearly 30 other artists are available for purchase.

LaughFest branded and non-branded memorabilia will also be sold during the one-day sale include special finds like chairs, vases, signs, event props, crafting supplies, cups, stained glass, and more.

The sale will also feature LaughFest branded clothing, both vintage, and current styles. Other items include signage from past festivals and various souvenirs.

Items will be up for grabs at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get a sneak peek of items on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.