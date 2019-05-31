Police warn of loud noises ahead of military tributes in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tributes will be held this weekend to honor military veterans and commemorate D-Day.

The Muskegon Police Department is warning those who live in the area that there will be a military flyover and air raid sirens going off, along with reenactments and gunfire.

You can see the events take place on Saturday June 1 aboard the USS LST 393 at the March Dock, located at 560 March Street in Muskegon.

It’s taking place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. along with a flyover from the Hooligans Flight Team.