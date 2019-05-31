Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police warn of loud noises ahead of military tributes in Muskegon

Posted 10:09 AM, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, May 31, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tributes will be held this weekend to honor military veterans and commemorate D-Day.

The Muskegon Police Department is warning those who live in the area that there will be a military flyover and air raid sirens going off, along with reenactments and gunfire.

You can see the events take place on Saturday June 1 aboard the USS LST 393 at the March Dock, located at 560 March Street in Muskegon.

It’s taking place from 1 p.m. to  2:30 p.m. along with a flyover from the Hooligans Flight Team.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.