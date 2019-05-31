Race against an Olympian at the Brian Diemer Family of Race

Most of us will never make it to the Olympics, but we all have the chance to run with an Olympian and raise money for a good back at the 30th Brian Diemer Family of Races.
The Diemer Family of Races offers more than $9,000 in prize money, a flat and fast course, and a chance to outrun Olympian Brian Diemer.
There will be a 5k Run, 5k Walk, 5k Wheelchair/Handcycle Division, 1000 Meter Kids Steeplechase, and a Junior Jog. Live bands also play along the race route, participating in the event’s Band Battle.
Plus, the runners who outrun Brian Diemer, win a donut. Brian Diemer, is a former track and field athlete, and the 1984 Summer Olympic Bronze Medal Winner of the 3000-meter steeplechase.
Over the past 30 years, the event has raised more than $250,000 for charity.
Brian Diemer Family of Races will take place on June 8 in Cutlerville. The cost is $30 for the 5K and $10 for the Kids Steeplechase and Jr Jog.
Register online at diemerrun.com.