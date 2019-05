Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich -- After falling behind 1-0 in the opening minutes, East Grand Rapids battled back to take a 4-1 lead over Battle Creek Lakeview at halftime. Pioneer senior Colin Stecco had a hat trick by intermission and finished with five goals on the night in East Grand Rapids' 14-4 win over the Spartans.

East Grand Rapids advances to the state semifinals for the seventh straight season and will face Forest Hills Eastern on Wednesday evening.