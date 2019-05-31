Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Teens create Pokémon Go-Inspired Trail at Blandford Nature Center

Posted 7:36 AM, May 31, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –Fans of Pokémon Go now have a chance to see original Pokémon characters and newly-designed Pokémon characters from the imaginations of teen artists from the West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT)and The Cook Arts Center.

The ceramic characters will be embedded on a trail called Poké Quest within  Blandford Nature Center, 1715 Hillburn Avenue NW in Grand Rapids and be available to the public through June 7, 2019.

The 3D digital versions of the new characters will also be available to interact with right from the trail via WMCAT’s website.

 

