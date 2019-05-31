× Threat in bathroom leads to lockdown at Hopkins Middle School

HOPKINS, Mich. — Hopkins Middle School was on lockdown for a couple hours Friday afternoon after a bomb threat was found in the boy’s bathroom.

A threat saying “I will bomb da school” was found on a stall door around 12:37 p.m., prompting the lockdown. School officials immediately notified law enforcement, who conducted a search and determined the building was safe.

Authorities said there was no reason to believe it was a viable threat.

Investigators and the school district are working to determine who wrote the message, and a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with a tip is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.