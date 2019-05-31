Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Threat in bathroom leads to lockdown at Hopkins Middle School

Posted 4:24 PM, May 31, 2019, by

Allegan County Sheriff's Office file photo, via Facebook

HOPKINS, Mich. — Hopkins Middle School was on lockdown for a couple hours Friday afternoon after a bomb threat was found in the boy’s bathroom.

A threat saying “I will bomb da school” was found on a stall door around 12:37 p.m., prompting the lockdown. School officials immediately notified law enforcement, who conducted a search and determined the building was safe.

Authorities said there was no reason to believe it was a viable threat.

Investigators and the school district are working to determine who wrote the message, and a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with a tip is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.