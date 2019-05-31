Try wakeboarding for free Saturday at Action Wake Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Action Wake Park in Hudsonville is inviting families out this weekend to try wakeboarding for free.

It's part of the third annual Liquid Force Field Day allowing people the experience on the water completely free from 12-8 p.m. Saturday June 1.

Families can get free day passes and free rentals as well as see professional world champion athletes Harley Clifford and Meagan Ethell. There will also be a Wakeboard big air contest from 5-6 p.m.

Action Wake Park is Michigan’s first and only full size cable wakeboard facility. Entering into its four season, the park aims to help the community learn water sports in a controlled environment without the barrier of a boat.

The park features a fully stocked water sports pro-shop, concessions, and a large patio for viewing.

The park is located at 4155 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

You can also find more information here.