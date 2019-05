× Woman killed in crash on US-131 ID’d

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash last weekend in Grand Rapids.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on southbound US-131 near Hall Street. Police said 30-year-old Lindsay Jerome lost control of her vehicle driving through heavy rain, causing her to go into oncoming traffic and crash into two northbound vehicles.

Jerome was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.