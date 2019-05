× Woman taken to hospital after falling out of kayak

ALBION, Mich. — A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being trapped underwater in the Kalamazoo River Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the dam at the intersection of Porter and Monroe streets in Albion.

Emergency responders found a 55-year-old Albion woman when they arrived and took about 10 minutes to free her.

She was taken to Allegiance Hospital in Jackson.