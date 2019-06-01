Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Dogs on parade before dog park grand opening in Kent Co.

Posted 5:19 AM, June 1, 2019, by

Patriotic Dachshund dog walking on street parade with stars and stripes bow tie around neck.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pups will be out to play as the Downtown Dog Park celebrates its grand opening in Grand Rapids.

The whole thing begins with a dog parade at 10 a.m. leading from Fido & Stitch to the brand new park at 210 Market Ave.

According the event page on Facebook, the ribbon cutting begins about 30 minutes later.

Organizers say they’ll have photo ops, meet-and-greets, and even a lunch at dog-friendly patios near the park.

For more details, check out the dog parade and event pages on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.