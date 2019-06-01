× Dogs on parade before dog park grand opening in Kent Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pups will be out to play as the Downtown Dog Park celebrates its grand opening in Grand Rapids.

The whole thing begins with a dog parade at 10 a.m. leading from Fido & Stitch to the brand new park at 210 Market Ave.

According the event page on Facebook, the ribbon cutting begins about 30 minutes later.

Organizers say they’ll have photo ops, meet-and-greets, and even a lunch at dog-friendly patios near the park.

For more details, check out the dog parade and event pages on Facebook.