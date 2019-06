× Firefighters battle house fire in Sparta

SPARTA, Mich. — We’re working to learn more after a home caught fire in Sparta.

Dispatchers in Kent County confirm that it started just after 11 p.m. Friday at a house on the 8000 block of Alpine Ave.

We’re told Fire Departments in Alpine and Sparta are on scene.

Everyone inside at the time has made it out safely, though a dog might still be inside.

