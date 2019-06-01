× Potentially strong thunderstorms on Saturday evening

WEST MICHIGAN — Our active weather pattern of recent weeks is carrying into the first day of June.

After a heavy thunderstorm passed through Grand Rapids in the overnight period, we have been rain-free for the majority of the morning. A few showers and thundershowers, however, are spreading back into West Michigan as of this writing and will remain possible into early afternoon. These thundershowers look to be mainly just a heavy downpour and lightning threat.

We go back into a drier phase this afternoon with even a bit of filtered sunshine materializing ahead of our next round of thunderstorms projected to arrive this evening. An upper-level disturbance will be approaching from the region of southern Wisconsin / northern Illinois late afternoon into the early evening bringing a heightened risk for gusty thunderstorms to central and especially southern portions of the West Michigan viewing area.

The time frame for these potentially strong storms will be between about 6 P.M. and 10:30 P.M. this evening from west to east across the viewing area. The focus for the strongest activity is to be around and just north of the I-96 corridor and then southward to the Michigan / Indiana state line. These areas are to be in closest proximity to the aforementioned upper-level disturbance and a southward advancing cold front during the early to mid-evening hours. The threats with thunderstorms this evening will be strong, damaging winds and hail. Stay tuned to FOX 17 this afternoon and evening on-air and online for additional forecast updates.