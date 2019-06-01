Potentially strong thunderstorms on Saturday evening
WEST MICHIGAN — Our active weather pattern of recent weeks is carrying into the first day of June.
After a heavy thunderstorm passed through Grand Rapids in the overnight period, we have been rain-free for the majority of the morning. A few showers and thundershowers, however, are spreading back into West Michigan as of this writing and will remain possible into early afternoon. These thundershowers look to be mainly just a heavy downpour and lightning threat.
We go back into a drier phase this afternoon with even a bit of filtered sunshine materializing ahead of our next round of thunderstorms projected to arrive this evening. An upper-level disturbance will be approaching from the region of southern Wisconsin / northern Illinois late afternoon into the early evening bringing a heightened risk for gusty thunderstorms to central and especially southern portions of the West Michigan viewing area.
The time frame for these potentially strong storms will be between about 6 P.M. and 10:30 P.M. this evening from west to east across the viewing area. The focus for the strongest activity is to be around and just north of the I-96 corridor and then southward to the Michigan / Indiana state line. These areas are to be in closest proximity to the aforementioned upper-level disturbance and a southward advancing cold front during the early to mid-evening hours. The threats with thunderstorms this evening will be strong, damaging winds and hail. Stay tuned to FOX 17 this afternoon and evening on-air and online for additional forecast updates.
Scaredy Cat
That was some crazy thunder and lightning last night! Appx 3am a clap of thunder was so loud it sounded like the biggest bell on the planet after the initial crack! Must’ve been right over my house in Grandville! When the storm was rolling thru Muskegon, I could see the lightning flashing from Grandville! Scary! LOL