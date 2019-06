× Sinkhole slows traffic in Kalamazoo Co.

RICHLAND, Mich. — Crews are asking drivers to be cautious after a sink hole opened up in Kalamazoo County.

In a Facebook post, the Richland FireFighters Association says it’s developing in the eastbound lane of Gull Rd near Gull Meadow Farms.

Deputies are on scene helping with traffic while MDOT assesses the road.

Officials say Gull Rd is open in both directions but traffic is slow in that area.