State creates online system for reports of child abuse in Michigan

Posted 10:14 AM, June 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:18AM, June 1, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — People who are legally required to report suspected child abuse and neglect in Michigan may now do so online.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently launched the Michigan Online Reporting System for use by mandated reporters such as physicians, teachers and clergy. Previously, they had to call to make a verbal report to Children’s Protective Services and follow up with a written report.

An amendment to Michigan’s Child Protection Law allowed the department to create an online reporting system for mandated reporters as an option. The department says that more than 15,000 mandated reporters have registered to use the online system since February.

A toll-free hotline remains available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For emergencies, mandated reporters must call 911 and then the hotline.

