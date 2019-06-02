GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Despite another slow start to the season for the Detroit Tigers, the farm system is beginning to show some promise. Emily Waldon of 'The Athletic' joined us in studio to talk about the organization and the future of the young prospects.
A look at the Tigers farm system with Emily Waldon of 'The Athletic'
