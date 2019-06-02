Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

A new era of West Catholic football with head coach Justin Michalowski

Posted 3:40 PM, June 2, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- A state powerhouse has a new head coach as Justin Michalowski takes over after being an assistant for the Falcons since 2011. Michalowski joined us on the FOX 17 sports sizzle to talk about his new title and expectations for the program.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.