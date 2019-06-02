A new era of West Catholic football with head coach Justin Michalowski

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- A state powerhouse has a new head coach as Justin Michalowski takes over after being an assistant for the Falcons since 2011. Michalowski joined us on the FOX 17 sports sizzle to talk about his new title and expectations for the program.
