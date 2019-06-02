East Grand Rapids senior Sloane Teske wins third consecutive state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- East Grand Rapids senior Sloane Teske hasn't lost a tennis match in over three years. On Saturday afternoon, Teske notched her third consecutive state championship in No. 1 singles.

"It feels amazing," Teske smiled, "it was so much fun to have my family and friends all here to support me and cheer me on. It means a lot, it shows that all the hard work i've done over the years has paid off and I'm very proud of where I come from and I'm thankful for my team and how they've always been there for me."

Teske will play tennis in college at the University of Toledo.