East Kentwood boys track wins eighth state title in eleven years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich -- The East Kentwood boys track and field program is as close to a dynasty as you'll find in the state of Michigan. On Saturday, the Falcons won another state championship, the program's third consecutive and eighth in the last eleven years.

"This was so cool to watch them step up and fight for each other and struggle here and bounce back here and have a bad day here and hug your teammate there," head coach Dave Emeott said.

The falcons had to endure two separate weather delays this afternoon but remained locked in.

"These guys were so great all day," Coach Emeott continued, "but we had a tough day, there was rain and wind and delays and we were just kind of had to go body blow, body blow, three points here, four points there, five points there."

In the four-by-400, the Falcons finished at just over 3:18, setting the fastest time in the state this year and missing the program record by just a half a second.

"It just feels like it was meant to be before and this was accomplishing that," junior Michael Ostuno said smiling, "you know you can do something and you have all the parts to put together to make it happen and it just came down to executing and that's what we did."

Meanwhile, senior Stephan Bracey is preparing for his next journey at the University of Wisconsin to play football but on Saturday, he was a big part of the state championship, both in relays and the long jump.

"It's truly a blessing," Bracey said, "we've worked hard this season, we went undefeated, we're just truly blessed."

Not only did this East Kentwood team keep the tradition alive, they did so in perfect fashion.

"It's a perfect team," Coach Emeott said, "they didn't lose at all, not once this whole year, not a dual meet, not an invitational, they fought and they fought again today."