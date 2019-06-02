Ericka Vanderlende leads Rockford to another state podium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich -- Ericka Vanderlende has had a remarkable career at Rockford high school. As a junior last year, Vanderlende set the state record in the 3200 meter with a time of 9:56. On Saturday, she helped lead the Rams to a third place finish in the state after winning both the 1600 and 3200 meter races while finishing second in the 800 meter.

"I'm really happy with how it went," Vanderlende said, "I was really nervous when my coach told me I had to run all three." i didn't know how it'd turn out obviously, not a lot of rest between the 800 and 3200. I heard one of my teammates yell at me at the 300 to go like this is your last race so I had to kick it in there because it's the last time I'd be wearing this uniform so I had to make it count."

Vanderlende will be running in college at the University of Michigan.