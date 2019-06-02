Forest Hills Northern girls tennis wins first state championship since 2014

Strong and Severe Storms still possible Saturday
Posted 12:28 AM, June 2, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich -- The Forest Hills Northern girls tennis team has won its tenth state championship in program history after Saturday's win in the Division 2 state finals. Despite all of the success over the past two decades, the Huskies haven't won a state championship since 2014 when the seniors were in middle school.

"I'm just really happy right now," sophomore Alexis Pena said, "I'm in shock a little bit, I'm super happy our team got to win states."

"It's super special for us," head coach Dave Sukup said, "anytime you win a state championship, we work hard all year and this is something that we look forward to, playing in the state championship and winning so it's very special."

