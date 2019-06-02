Multiple gun thefts, Michigan State Police investigating possible connection

MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police say they are investigating multiple gun thefts. During each incident 5-7 guns were stolen from residences including shotguns, rifles, and handguns.

Troopers are not sure if there is a connection between the crimes.

Thefts happened in the 50000 Block of James Drive, the 13000 Block of Millers Mill Road, and the 50000 Clock of Hutchins Road. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.