× Power may not be back until Monday for hardest hit areas, Consumers Energy says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of customers are waking up Sunday morning without power and Consumers Energy says they may have to wait a little longer for it to come back.

In a press release, officials say high winds, hail, heavy rain, and lightning are to blame for the damage.

The majority of customers should have their power restored throughout Sunday, but some in the hardest hit may not see it until Monday. Among those areas are Barry, Allegan, Calhoun, Genesee, Kalamazoo, Lake, Mason, and Van Buren counties.

As of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, 4,000 customers were without power. Since the storm activity began, a total of 37,000 customers have been affected.

To report an outage, check the status of an outage, or get useful tips what to do after a storm, visit the Consumers Energy’s online outage center.