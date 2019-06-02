× Quieter Sunday weather, next rain chance on Tuesday

WEST MICHIGAN — A quieter and drier pattern overall is setting up for the next several days across West Michigan. We will still have a chance for a few showers, perhaps a thundershower, from the time frame running Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon, but nothing widespread nor intense is anticipated.

In the short term we look for plentiful sunshine for today and for Monday but temperatures will be running about 10 degrees below normal. Overnight lows, in fact, are to be very cool tonight in the upper 30s to lower to mid 40s from north to south across the viewing area. A little patchy frost, in fact, cannot be completely dismissed for extreme northern sections by daybreak Monday. A similar day is to turn out on Monday with a good deal of sunshine and only passing clouds. Readings again will max out in the mid 60s.

An upper-level trough of low pressure over southern Nevada / southern California this morning will send a weak piece of energy in our direction over the next 48 hours which will be responsible for our chance for scattered showers and a possible thundershower at some point later Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Coverage and intensity of precipitation is likely not to be great as this incoming system is to be on the weaker side.

Working into Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, dry weather is in the forecast as a wet southern stream system looks to remain to our south ( based on current modeling ) as high pressure keeps it at bay. At some point over the weekend or early next week, perhaps Sunday or Monday, some of the moisture with this southern stream system may try to head northward into our vicinity. High temperatures late workweek into next weekend are projected to reach the middle to upper 70s on average.