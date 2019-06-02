Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

State to campaign ‘Meanwhile in Michigan’ this summer

Posted 10:37 AM, June 2, 2019
PureMichigan3

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s state travel agency has kicked off a new marketing campaign to attract summer visitors.

The “Meanwhile in Michigan” campaign is building on a national cable advertising blitz that started in March. It will use radio, billboards, Chicago buses, TV and social media to get the message across.

It will target 20 Midwestern markets ranging as far as St. Louis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Kentucky and Cincinnati. The Pure Michigan agency says the ads describe the state as a peaceful and scenic getaway from hectic daily routines.

A special focus of the $2.5 million campaign will be the state’s off-the-beaten-path destinations such as Silver Lake Sand Dunes and Au Sable River Dunes. A website offers itineraries that will enable visitors to design their preferred summer trip.

