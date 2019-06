MORTON TWP, Mich. — Two cars heading southbound on 90th avenue collided when one driver attempted a U-turn.

Police say they were dispatched around 5 p.m. to 90th Avenue and 10 Mile where a 75 year-old Mecosta man pulled directly into the path of a 54 year-old Barryton man.

The Barryton man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Mecosta man was not injured.