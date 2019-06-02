Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Vehicle fails to yield at Kent County stop sign, hits & kills other driver

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — An elderly driver died in a two-vehicle crash in Tyrone Township on Saturday afternoon.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Kent County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Peach Ridge Avenue NW and 21 Mile Road NW in Tyrone Township. The investigation showed that a vehicle that was eastbound on 21 Mile failed to yield the right-of-way and a struck a vehicle that was northbound on Peach Ridge.

The 74-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the eastbound vehicle declined treatment at the scene.

Deputies said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the collision.

The Rockford Ambulance and Kent City Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

 

