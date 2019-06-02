× Woman hospitalized after alcohol and drug-related crash

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is hospitalized after her car turns over on US-12.

The Michigan State Police say this happened around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, near St. Joseph Rd in Burr Oak Twp.

The say the driver was traveling east-bound when she lost control, skidded on the pavement, crossed the center line, and turned over in a field. Due to her injuries, she was taken to the hospital. No word yet, as to her condition.

Troopers believe alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash.

No charges have been announced.