Strong and Severe Storms still possible Saturday
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Woman hospitalized after alcohol and drug-related crash

Posted 6:30 AM, June 2, 2019, by

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is hospitalized after her car turns over on US-12.

The Michigan State Police say this happened around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, near St. Joseph Rd in Burr Oak Twp.

The say the driver was traveling east-bound when she lost control, skidded on the pavement, crossed the center line, and turned over in a field. Due to her injuries, she was taken to the hospital. No word yet, as to her condition.

Troopers believe alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash.

No charges have been announced.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.