Woman hospitalized after rolling car multiple times in Cass Co.

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is hospitalized after she ran off a road and rolled several times.

Deputies in Cass County responded to a one car crash on Marcellus Hwy near Decatur Rd in Volina Township at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Tammy Vrbancic, a 46-year-old from Hickory Hills in Illinois, ran off the road, hitting an embankment, causing her car to roll. Deputies add that she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

She was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo in unknown condition.