Strong and Severe Storms still possible Saturday
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Woman hospitalized after rolling car multiple times in Cass Co.

Posted 5:52 AM, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:27AM, June 2, 2019

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is hospitalized after she ran off a road and rolled several times.

Deputies in Cass County responded to a one car crash on Marcellus Hwy near Decatur Rd in Volina Township at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Tammy Vrbancic, a 46-year-old from Hickory Hills in Illinois, ran off the road, hitting an embankment, causing her car to roll. Deputies add that she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

She was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo in unknown condition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.