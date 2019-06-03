Inside Grand Valley’s ‘Best of the Midwest’ football camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- On Sunday morning, over 900 high school football players and 200 coaches made their way into the Kelly Family Sports Complex on the campus of Grand Valley State University for the Best of the Midwest camp.

"It's a win-win because prospects are able to get in front of over 200 coaches including some division-one head coaches," Grand Valley head coach Matt Mitchell stated.

Division one head coaches like Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Central Michigan's Jim McElwain and several others.

"The facilities are better each year and the coaching and educating they're doing here is impressive," Harbaugh mentioned.

Meanwhile, McElwain attended the camp last summer as well as a member of Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan. Now, as the head coach at Central Michigan, he's back.

"I'll tell you what it's a great camp," McElwain smiled, "you can just see by the numbers and just to see these kids working out here is really special."

For the college programs, it's a no brainer to attend with hundreds of division one prospects in attendance.

"For the coaches that come in they can see a lot of great prospects, they don't have to bounce around to different schools," Mitchell added.

For Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton, he has been to Grand Valley's camp every summer since taking the Eagles' job six years ago.

"Here at Grand Valley, they do an awesome job of organizing it and attracting great talent and a lot of college coaches come, it's competitive, guys develop and get better," Creighton said.

Not only were division-one coaching staffs at the camp but FCS level, division-two and division-three as well, like Hope head coach Peter Stuursma.

"It's on a beautiful campus and you get a chance to see guys move in space," Stuursma said, "plus, you get to see these guys in person after you see a lot of Hudl tape on these guys."

For Coach Mitchell and his staff, hosting the camp has its benefits as well.

"We'll get some guys on our campus that might not normally come," Mitchell mentioned, "and we live in a world of transfers too. A guy may go somewhere else and see the facilities that Grand Valley has, hopefully we do a good job and it's organized and get some energy out of coaching and he thinks about us on the bounce back."