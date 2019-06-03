Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Authorities investigating Kent Co. vehicle thefts

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their vehicles after several reports of stolen vehicles over the last month.

Authorities say they are investigating several stolen vehicle cases in the area of 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Kentwood. The thefts are happening at night.

People are advised to lock their doors and remove their keys when the vehicle isn’t in use.

No suspect information is available yet, but authorities ask that anyone with information on the incidents to call dispatchers at 616-336-3113.

