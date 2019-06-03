Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Authorities investigating St. Joseph Co. break-in

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for the suspect who broke into a vacant trailer in St. Joseph County and stole multiple items.

It happened at a vacant trailer near the intersection of Youngman and Gleason roads in Fabius Township, near Three Rivers.

Authorities said someone broke into the building and stole tools, electronics and clothing.

A description of the person or people involved wasn’t available, but authorities say the suspect vehicle is a light-colored minivan with a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Mark Mellinger at 269-467-9045 ext. 327.

