Bronson Healthcare CEO retiring at end of the year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The president and CEO of Bronson Healthcare will retire at the end of the year after 32 years with the organization.

Frank Sardone has worked in administration for Bronson since 1988 and has been CEO since 1996 when he took over for Patric Ludwig.

Under his leadership, the nonprofit has grown from one hospital to a full healthcare system that employs 9,200 people across four hospitals and multiple other services and facilities.

In a release, board member Donald Parfet said Sardone was exceptional leader for Bronson Healthcare.

“His visionary leadership has guided Bronson to become a nationally recognized leader in quality, patient care, facility design, and service excellence, as well as the largest employer and leading healthcare system in the region,” he said.