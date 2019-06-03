Byron Center’s Austin VanderMarkt throws perfect game in district semifinal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich -- Byron Center junior pitcher Austin VanderMarkt put on a show on a big stage in the district semifinals against a talented Jenison team on Monday afternoon. VanderMarkt recorded a strikeout for the final out of a perfect game in the 7-0 win to help the Bulldogs advance to face Grandville in the district final, where the Bulldogs won 4-3. Byron Center advances to face Caledonia in the regional on Wednesday.