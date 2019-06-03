Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

George R.R. Martin joins Meow Wolf as ‘chief world builder’

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — George R.R. Martin, author of the novels that fueled “Game of Thrones,” is teaming up with Meow Wolf, a New Mexico-based art collective.

Martin’s storytelling skills will be tapped to tie together the Meow Wolf multi-verse.

Inside the collective’s permanent installation in Santa Fe, visitors explore a multidimensional mystery house with secret passages, portals to magical worlds, and an expansive narrative amid surreal and mesmerizing art exhibits.

Meow Wolf CEO Vince Kadlubek tells the Albuquerque Journalthat he always wanted to collaborate more with Martin.

New projects are planned in Las Vegas; Washington D.C.; Phoenix and Denver — each with a different, immersive storytelling experience.

With Meow Wolf building its universe rapidly, Kadlubek says there’s more in store, including a TV series and comic books.

