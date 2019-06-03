Get everything you need for a backyard vacation at Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus

Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus is the place to go when we need gear for summer activities like kayaks and backpacks. Not only do they sell big stuff, but they're also known for their backyard gear and clothing as well when all we want is a relaxing day in the backyard.

They brought some of their most popular gear to the Fox 17 Morning Mix patio to show off what they'll have at their upcoming sale.

On Thursday, June 6, Bill and Paul's will be hosting their "Pick a Daisy" event. Customers can get deep discounts off their entire clothing purchase, getting 10 to 50 percent off by picking a discount daisy from their "garden." Spring refreshments will be served all day as well.

Bill and Paul's is located at 1200 East Paris Avenue South East.

Learn more about their store and the products they sell at billandpauls.com.

