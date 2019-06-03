GR pools & splash pads open for summer season

Here’s a list of the City’s pool and splash pad locations, hours and fees as well as its aquatic programs:

Briggs Park Pool, 350 Knapp St. NE

Open swim hours

Monday through Wednesday: 1 to 7 p.m.

Thursday: 1 to 5 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 1 to 7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Martin Luther King Park Pool, 900 Fuller Ave. SE

Open swim hours

Monday: 1 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 1 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday through Saturday: 1 to 7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Richmond Park Pool, 1101 Richmond St. NW

Open swim hours

Monday: 1 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday through Saturday: 1 to 7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Note: All pools are closed July 4.

Swim fees include:

Open swim

Youth (17 and younger) – $1 for resident and $4 for non-resident

Adult (18 and older) – $2 for resident and $4 for non-resident

Open swim punch card

One punch per visit for youth and two punches per visit for adults

10 punches – $8

20 punches – $15

Family pool pass

Swim as often as you want throughout the 2019 swim season.

$80 per resident family – up to six people living at the same address ($10 per each additional family member)

$90 per non-resident family – up to six people living at the same address

Swim lessons

Various levels, dates and times. CLICK HERE or call 616.456.3696 and select Option 1 to register.

Splash pads

The City’s splash pads are open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Users activate water by pressing a button on a post or the ground. The splash pad locations are:

Aberdeen Park, 2230 Eastern Ave. NE

Campau Park, 50 Antoine St. SW

Cherry Park, 725 Cherry St. SE

Fuller Park, 300 Fuller Ave. NE

Gerald R. Ford Academic Center, 851 Madison Ave. SE

Heartside Park, 301 Ionia St. SW

Highland Park, 523 Grand Ave. NE

Joe Taylor Park, 1030 Bemis St. SE

Lincoln Park, 231 Marion Ave. NW

Mary Waters Park, 1042 Lafayette Ave. NE

Mulick Park, 1632 Sylvan Ave. SE

Roosevelt Park, 739 Van Raalte Drive SW

Wilcox Park, 100 Youell Ave. SE