Grand Rapids standoff suspect pleads guilty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect in a Sunday night standoff in Grand rapids pleaded guilty to two charges Monday.

Skiler Turpeau, 35, was arrested Sunday night after spending about three hours negotiating with police while barricaded inside a home on Jefferson Avenue SE near Hall Street.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to failing to or refusing to obey a lawful police order for the standoff. He also pleaded guilty on a 2018 charge of providing false information.

Police say the standoff started after police received an anonymous tip that he was at the home and went to check it out. When he saw the officers, he barricaded himself inside with a weapon.

After about three hours of negotiations, he surrendered peacefully.

Turpeau had been wanted for evading his parole in January. Michigan Department of Corrections records show he has a criminal history that includes weapons and domestic violence charges.