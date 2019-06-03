× Grand rapids student places 17th in national spelling bee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids teenager finished 17th in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Blake Bouwman is currently an 8th grader at Excel Charter Academy. 2019 was his first time competing in the national competition.

“My hope was before coming to get into the top 50, which I did,” said Blake Bouwman. “So I was happy about that. After that, I was hoping to just get as far as I could.”

To accomplish his goals, Bouwman studied spelling for about 2 hours per day from April until the competition.

Bouwman first started competing in spelling bees when he was in 4th grade. He quickly excelled and won his first school-wide bee in 4th grade. He has since competed in local and regional bees.

Bouwman competed against another child from Grand Rapids, Jack Lado, who made it to the Top 50.