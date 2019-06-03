GRPS offering free summer meals for kids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools are providing free meals for anyone 18 and under throughout the summer.
The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will run at over two dozen sites throughout the city.
Children can show up to any of the sites and receive a free meal without registration. Times and more information can be found on Grand Rapids Public Schools’ website.
Free meals and snacks will be available at the following locations:
- Alger Middle School
- Buchanan Elementary School
- Burton Middle School
- CA Frost Environmental Science Academy
- CA Frost Middle and High schools
- Cambridge Square Apartments
- Camelot Woods Apartments
- Campau Commons
- Campus Elementary School
- Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School
- City of Pentecost
- Creston Plaza
- Garfield Park
- Gerald R. Ford School
- Grand Rapids Public Library
- Grand Rapids Public Library West
- Grand Rapids University
- Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy
- Ken-O-Sha Elementary School
- Kent Hills Elementary School
- Kroc Center
- MLK Leadership Academy
- Martin Luther King Jr. Park
- New Faith Temple
- Palmer Elementary School
- Park Place Apartments
- Pail I. Phillips Boys & Girls Club
- Refugee Educational Center
- Seidman Center
- Sibley Elementary School
- Steil center
- The Pantry
- Urban League
- Walnut Grove Apartments
- William C. Abney Academy