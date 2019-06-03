× GRPS offering free summer meals for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools are providing free meals for anyone 18 and under throughout the summer.

The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will run at over two dozen sites throughout the city.

Children can show up to any of the sites and receive a free meal without registration. Times and more information can be found on Grand Rapids Public Schools’ website.

Free meals and snacks will be available at the following locations: