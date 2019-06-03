Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Habitat Humanity of Kent Co. builds homes and communities for local veterans

Posted 11:10 AM, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:08AM, June 3, 2019

Habitat For Humaity of Kent County is all about building strength and stability in the community by building homes for people who can't afford one, especially for the men and women who serve our country.

Habitat Kent believes every veteran deserves to be welcomed home with dignity, honor, and respect. The organization partners with veterans and their families to build a new safe, stable, and affordable home for those who need it.

In addition to providing them with homes, Habitat Kent helps veterans reintegrate into civilian life by creating opportunities for veterans and civilians to work together on Habitat Kent projects. By partnering with veteran homeowners, they repair homes in need of critical repairs that may be too costly or physically challenging for them.

On this Motivational Monday, listen to the story of Jorge, a veteran who was already volunteering his time to help someone else get a home, and how he found himself on the receiving end and got one of his own.

To apply for the program, make a donation, or learn more about volunteering, head online to habitatkent.org/veterans.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.