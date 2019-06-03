Habitat Humanity of Kent Co. builds homes and communities for local veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Habitat For Humaity of Kent County is all about building strength and stability in the community by building homes for people who can't afford one, especially for the men and women who serve our country.

Habitat Kent believes every veteran deserves to be welcomed home with dignity, honor, and respect. The organization partners with veterans and their families to build a new safe, stable, and affordable home for those who need it.

In addition to providing them with homes, Habitat Kent helps veterans reintegrate into civilian life by creating opportunities for veterans and civilians to work together on Habitat Kent projects. By partnering with veteran homeowners, they repair homes in need of critical repairs that may be too costly or physically challenging for them.

On this Motivational Monday, listen to the story of Jorge, a veteran who was already volunteering his time to help someone else get a home, and how he found himself on the receiving end and got one of his own.

To apply for the program, make a donation, or learn more about volunteering, head online to habitatkent.org/veterans.