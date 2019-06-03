× Kids can earn prizes for summer reading at Kent Co. libraries

KENT COUNTY, Mich. –Monday marks the start of the Summer Reading Program at the Kent District Library, in an effort to keep kids actively learning while on summer break.

Over the next several weeks, both kids and adults are encouraged to put down the technology and read a book. Prizes will be awarded based on how many you read.

Research shows reading programs help kids maintain their academic skills, and perform better on standardized tests.

Last year, 18,000 people took part in the program which runs June 3 through August 10. You can sign up online or at one of its branches.